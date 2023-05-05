Citigroup Maintains Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies Inc is 7.85. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of 8.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies Inc is 4,268MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies Inc. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.10%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.73% to 104,379K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 10,595K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,253K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,141K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 36.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 25.91% over the last quarter.

AIM EQUITY FUNDS (INVESCO EQUITY FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund Class C holds 4,953K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management X holds 4,450K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 3,762K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Rocket Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

See all Rocket Companies Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.