Citigroup Maintains Riot Platforms (RIOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Riot Platforms (NasdaqCM:RIOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.93% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is $26.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 79.93% from its latest reported closing price of $14.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 631MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.29%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.63% to 289,012K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,970K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,742K shares , representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 59.44% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 9,553K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing an increase of 83.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 672.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,864K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,694K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 8,818K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares , representing an increase of 46.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 244.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 59.80% over the last quarter.

