Citigroup Maintains Repay Holdings Corporation - (RPAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Repay Holdings Corporation - (NASDAQ:RPAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings Corporation - is 11.58. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 75.68% from its latest reported closing price of 6.59.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings Corporation - is 318MM, an increase of 9.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings Corporation -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPAY is 0.16%, an increase of 26.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 95,278K shares. The put/call ratio of RPAY is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 6,078K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,914K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 3,609K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606K shares, representing an increase of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 59.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,102K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 44.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 1,421.28% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 3,049K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 42.15% over the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

