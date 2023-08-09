Citigroup Maintains Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America is 171.99. The forecasts range from a low of 152.51 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 23.06% from its latest reported closing price of 139.76.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group Of America is 17,324MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1042 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 72,234K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,309K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,201K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing a decrease of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 25.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,064K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,057K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 10.88% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,046K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

Additional reading:

