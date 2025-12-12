Citigroup Maintains Regal Rexnord (RRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.29% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regal Rexnord is $183.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $165.05 to a high of $222.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.29% from its latest reported closing price of $152.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regal Rexnord is 6,391MM, an increase of 8.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Rexnord. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRX is 0.30%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 93,196K shares. The put/call ratio of RRX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,968K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 58.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 62.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,913K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,123K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 19.06% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,973K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,677K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.