Citigroup Maintains Reddit (RDDT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reddit is $231.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $318.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.63% from its latest reported closing price of $205.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reddit is 1,346MM, a decrease of 19.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 218 owner(s) or 24.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDDT is 0.32%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.42% to 122,899K shares. The put/call ratio of RDDT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,482K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 88.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 961.73% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 6,209K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,746K shares , representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 6,149K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares , representing an increase of 47.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 111.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,747K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,428K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660K shares , representing a decrease of 65.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 21.64% over the last quarter.

