Citigroup Maintains RBC Bearings (RBC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBC Bearings is 260.39. The forecasts range from a low of 234.32 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of 234.48.

The projected annual revenue for RBC Bearings is 1,611MM, an increase of 7.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.34%, a decrease of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 36,859K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,203K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,032K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,956K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 84.91% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,458K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 11.58% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,323K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 17.70% over the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

