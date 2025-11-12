Citigroup Maintains Rayonier (RYN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.92% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rayonier is $30.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 38.92% from its latest reported closing price of $22.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.13%, an increase of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 171,799K shares. The put/call ratio of RYN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,909K shares representing 10.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,980K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 13,730K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 13,035K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,464K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 17.45% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 7,103K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,511K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 2.06% over the last quarter.

