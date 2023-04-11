Citigroup Maintains Raymond James Financial (RJF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Raymond James Financial is $126.37. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 38.47% from its latest reported closing price of $91.26.

The projected annual revenue for Raymond James Financial is $12,064MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.65.

Raymond James Financial Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $91.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 999K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 5.45% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT SmartBeta Equity Portfolio Class IB holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Equity Income VIP Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 4.00% over the last quarter.

SSEYX - State Street Equity 500 Index II Portfolio holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 5.08% over the last quarter.

CMIDX - Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 275K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 23.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RJF is 0.26%, a decrease of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 186,748K shares. The put/call ratio of RJF is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Raymond James Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors. Total client assets are $923 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

