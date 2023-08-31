Citigroup Maintains Rapid7 (RPD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from its latest reported closing price of 50.23.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is 802MM, an increase of 9.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.21%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 65,174K shares. The put/call ratio of RPD is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 2,023K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,937K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 20.93% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,812K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,810K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 43.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 182.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,748K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Rapid7 Background Information

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

