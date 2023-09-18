Citigroup Maintains Rain Oncology (RAIN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 477.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rain Oncology is 4.74. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 477.01% from its latest reported closing price of 0.82.

The projected annual revenue for Rain Oncology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rain Oncology. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 25.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIN is 0.02%, a decrease of 85.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.34% to 17,067K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 3,740K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 3,527K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,035K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 89.51% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,152K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 86.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 93.04% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 659K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 2,985.94% over the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

