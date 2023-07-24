Citigroup Maintains Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (QRTEA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.68% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A is 0.71. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $0.94. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.68% from its latest reported closing price of 1.03.

The projected annual revenue for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A is 11,903MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 8.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEA is 0.05%, a decrease of 67.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 354,867K shares. The put/call ratio of QRTEA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Contrarius Investment Management holds 36,335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 25,899K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,297K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 38.45% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 13,787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,731K shares, representing an increase of 36.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 27.02% over the last quarter.

Qurate Retail Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

