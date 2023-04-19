Citigroup Maintains Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (QRTEA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Qurate Retail Inc - Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A is $1.17. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.36. The average price target represents an increase of 46.68% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80.

The projected annual revenue for Qurate Retail Inc - Series A is $11,903MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 697K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 19.43% over the last quarter.

MWORX - MetWest Opportunistic High Income Credit Fund Class M holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRTEA by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Weitz Investment Management holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Inc - Series A. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRTEA is 0.15%, an increase of 27.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 372,728K shares. The put/call ratio of QRTEA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Qurate Retail Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

