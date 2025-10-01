Citigroup Maintains PulteGroup (PHM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is $140.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.41% from its latest reported closing price of $134.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is 15,063MM, a decrease of 14.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,773 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHM is 0.22%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 220,537K shares. The put/call ratio of PHM is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 12,291K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,196K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 84.21% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,651K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,434K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,690K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,580K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,587K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 4.06% over the last quarter.

