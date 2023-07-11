Citigroup Maintains Pulmonx (LUNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pulmonx is 14.45. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from its latest reported closing price of 12.99.

The projected annual revenue for Pulmonx is 64MM, an increase of 11.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulmonx. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.09%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 41,274K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,503K shares representing 14.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,718K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,083K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 42.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 111.30% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,403K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Braidwell holds 1,163K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing a decrease of 39.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

