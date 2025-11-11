Citigroup Maintains Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Protagonist Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:PTGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is $78.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of $83.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics is 176MM, a decrease of 15.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.32%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.33% to 80,482K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,172K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,756K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 7.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,692K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,246K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,211K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares , representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 24.92% over the last quarter.

