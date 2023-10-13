Citigroup Maintains ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.24% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProPetro Holding is 13.37. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.24% from its latest reported closing price of 10.19.

The projected annual revenue for ProPetro Holding is 1,741MM, an increase of 13.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPetro Holding. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 10.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMP is 0.11%, an increase of 14.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 102,081K shares. The put/call ratio of PUMP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,787K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,073K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,529K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,466K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 93.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 1,460.71% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 2,378K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 7.75% over the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Background Information

ProPetro Holding Background Information

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

