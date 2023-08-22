Citigroup Maintains Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Physicians Realty Trust is 16.08. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.93% from its latest reported closing price of 13.41.

The projected annual revenue for Physicians Realty Trust is 546MM, an increase of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Physicians Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.25%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 270,928K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,031K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,397K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,759K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 9,132K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,753K shares, representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,042K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

