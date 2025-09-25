Citigroup Maintains Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.04% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is $180.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.04% from its latest reported closing price of $173.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 33,634MM, an increase of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.13%, an increase of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 20,962K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 935K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 96.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 721.73% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 890K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 812K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 682K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares , representing an increase of 17.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 679K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

