Citigroup Maintains Peloton Interactive (PTON) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Peloton Interactive (NasdaqGS:PTON) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.83% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive is $10.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.83% from its latest reported closing price of $6.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive is 3,383MM, an increase of 37.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.14%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 424,276K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,075K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,436K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 17.93% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 15,085K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,236K shares , representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 21.36% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 14,664K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,369K shares , representing an increase of 29.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,072K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,842K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 0.12% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 11,938K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,559K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 13.54% over the last quarter.

