Citigroup Maintains Pegasystems (PEGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is 55.12. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.33% from its latest reported closing price of 43.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,427MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.21%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 44,310K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 4.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 5,808K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,222K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 2.22% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,912K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 3,487K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 3,227K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Pegasystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.