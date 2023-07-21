Citigroup Maintains Pegasystems (PEGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is 50.36. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of 54.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,427MM, an increase of 12.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

Pegasystems Declares $0.03 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $54.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.18%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 0.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.22%, an increase of 28.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 43,951K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 5,350K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 26.89% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,944K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 45.51% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,584K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 42.13% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 3,241K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares, representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 3,029K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 53.61% over the last quarter.

Pegasystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.