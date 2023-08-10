Citigroup Maintains Paymentus Holdings Inc - (PAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Paymentus Holdings Inc - (NYSE:PAY) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.18% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings Inc - is 11.37. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.18% from its latest reported closing price of 14.99.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Paymentus Holdings Inc - is 623MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.07%, a decrease of 90.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 22,972K shares. The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Franklin Resources holds 3,345K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 76.28% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 3,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 8.28% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 5.55% over the last quarter.
Akkr Management Company holds 2,381K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,195K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Paymentus Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.
Additional reading:
- Press release dated August 7, 2023
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Insider Trading Policy
- Amendment to Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Paymentus Holdings, Inc.
- Paymentus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Quarterly Revenue increased 27.1% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA increased 56.4% year-over-year
- Confirmatory Employment Letter by and between Paymentus Holdings, Inc. and Andrew Gerber
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.