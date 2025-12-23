Citigroup Maintains Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Paylocity Holding (NasdaqGS:PCTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paylocity Holding is $196.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.23 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.41% from its latest reported closing price of $152.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paylocity Holding is 1,899MM, an increase of 15.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTY is 0.25%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 49,629K shares. The put/call ratio of PCTY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,790K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 21.63% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,164K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 7.07% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,765K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,738K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,418K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 13.28% over the last quarter.

