Citigroup Maintains Paycom Software (PAYC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.70% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is 377.08. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.70% from its latest reported closing price of 350.12.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is 1,720MM, an increase of 16.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.29%, a decrease of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 54,387K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,586K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,345K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 71.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 176.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,198K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,101K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Paycom Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

