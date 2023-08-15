Citigroup Maintains Paramount Global - Class B (PARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Paramount Global - Class B (NASDAQ:PARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global - Class B is 18.77. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.71% from its latest reported closing price of 14.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global - Class B is 31,683MM, an increase of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global - Class B. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARA is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 547,308K shares. The put/call ratio of PARA is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 93,731K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,611K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,399K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,090K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,247K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,988K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 38.08% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 12,520K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Paramount Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.