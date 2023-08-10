Citigroup Maintains Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pactiv Evergreen is 9.76. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from its latest reported closing price of 8.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pactiv Evergreen is 6,320MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pactiv Evergreen. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTVE is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 42,967K shares. The put/call ratio of PTVE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,310K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,816K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 54.70% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,408K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,054K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 30.78% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 1,620K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 60,373.67% over the last quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pactiv Evergreen is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food & beverage packaging in North America.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.