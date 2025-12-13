Citigroup Maintains Oxford Industries (OXM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oxford Industries is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.67% from its latest reported closing price of $34.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Industries is 1,816MM, an increase of 21.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.38, an increase of 3.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.06%, an increase of 19.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 18,861K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 833K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares , representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 37.87% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 709K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 21.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 595K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 549K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 483K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 36.87% over the last quarter.

