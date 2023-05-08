Citigroup Maintains Owens & Minor (OMI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.64% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens & Minor is 17.95. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.64% from its latest reported closing price of 18.63.

The projected annual revenue for Owens & Minor is 10,237MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens & Minor. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMI is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 87,943K shares. The put/call ratio of OMI is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,468K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,649K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 25.35% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,117K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 20.14% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,689K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,200K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

