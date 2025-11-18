Citigroup Maintains Ovintiv (OVV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.45% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is $54.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.45% from its latest reported closing price of $38.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is 11,515MM, an increase of 30.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.21%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 268,221K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,687K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,571K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,672K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 0.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,463K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,488K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 16.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,381K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,230K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 19.23% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 7,439K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company.

