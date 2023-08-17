Citigroup Maintains Ouster Inc - (OUST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ouster Inc - (NYSE:OUST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ouster Inc - is 9.41. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 48.47% from its latest reported closing price of 6.34.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster Inc - is 106MM, an increase of 79.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster Inc -. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 14.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.04%, a decrease of 19.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.03% to 40,423K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,163K shares representing 23.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing an increase of 53.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 91.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,337K shares representing 16.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 49.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 100.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,071K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 57.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 110.63% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 4,994K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing an increase of 57.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 105.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,575K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 71.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 220.10% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

