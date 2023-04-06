Citigroup Maintains ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.64% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $14.08. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 161.64% from its latest reported closing price of $5.38.

The projected annual revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 284K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 70.07% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 128K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 614,756.99% over the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 1,197K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 126.26% over the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 1.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 20.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORIC is 0.26%, an increase of 96.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 34,990K shares. The put/call ratio of ORIC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ORIC Pharmaceuticalsis a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC's other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California.

