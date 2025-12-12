Citigroup Maintains Oracle (ORCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.77% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $343.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.89 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 72.77% from its latest reported closing price of $198.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 59,330MM, a decrease of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35, a decrease of 1.36% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 276 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.78%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,445,353K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,104K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,016K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 42.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,573K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,650K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 27.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,168K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,076K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 42.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,070K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,323K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 36.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,311K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,044K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 21.95% over the last quarter.

