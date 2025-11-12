Citigroup Maintains Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Opendoor Technologies (NasdaqGS:OPEN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.96% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is $1.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.71 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.96% from its latest reported closing price of $9.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 23,642MM, an increase of 401.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.07%, an increase of 37.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 364,094K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,830K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,071K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 51.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,189K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,824K shares , representing a decrease of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 91.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,369K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,012K shares , representing a decrease of 28.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 61.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 13,086K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing an increase of 86.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 240.89% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 12,541K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

