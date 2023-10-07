Citigroup Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is 53.67. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.51% from its latest reported closing price of 37.66.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,703MM, an increase of 46.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

OneMain Holdings Declares $1.00 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $37.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.82%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 36.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.34%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 116,700K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,836K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,833K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 10.55% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,877K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,352K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,544K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 146.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,761K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

