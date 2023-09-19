Citigroup Maintains Omnicom Group (OMC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is 100.52. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.81% from its latest reported closing price of 77.44.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 14,033MM, a decrease of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 206,485K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,442K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 78.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,232K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,282K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,447K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,911K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,767K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 6.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,751K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,731K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

