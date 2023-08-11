Citigroup Maintains Oceaneering International (OII) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oceaneering International is 22.15. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.98% from its latest reported closing price of 21.30.

The projected annual revenue for Oceaneering International is 2,275MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OII is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 111,632K shares. The put/call ratio of OII is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,312K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,430K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,174K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,328K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 59.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,330K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 59.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Oceaneering International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products in remotely operated vehicles, mobile offshore production systems, engineering and product management, manned diving, and other deep water applications. Oceaneering also serves the defense and aerospace industries.

