Citigroup Maintains O-I Glass (OI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.84% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for O-I Glass is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.84% from its latest reported closing price of 21.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for O-I Glass is 7,131MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in O-I Glass. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OI is 0.25%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 159,417K shares. The put/call ratio of OI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,260K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,496K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 30.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,764K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 28.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,040K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 32.96% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 3,814K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 23.27% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,800K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O-I Glass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At O-I Glass, Inc., we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.