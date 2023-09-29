Citigroup Maintains Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - (NUS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - (NYSE:NUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - is 32.13. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.16% from its latest reported closing price of 21.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - is 2,251MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Declares $0.39 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $21.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 8.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUS is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 46,146K shares. The put/call ratio of NUS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 5,884K shares representing 11.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,908K shares, representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 25.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,499K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,187K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 12.25% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,938K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,634K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.