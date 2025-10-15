Citigroup Maintains NovaGold Resources (NG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAM:NG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.52% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NovaGold Resources is $7.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.52% from its latest reported closing price of $10.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NovaGold Resources is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovaGold Resources. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 9.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NG is 0.12%, an increase of 29.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.58% to 304,870K shares. The put/call ratio of NG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 34,903K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,723K shares , representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 83.15% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 27,238K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 19,115K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,592K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 52.55% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15,666K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 15,666K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company.

