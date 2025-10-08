Citigroup Maintains NOV (NOV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of NOV (NYSE:NOV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NOV is $15.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of $13.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NOV is 9,868MM, an increase of 12.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOV. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.20%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 465,227K shares. The put/call ratio of NOV is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 42,709K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 39,914K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,488K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 21.80% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 37,572K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 24.50% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 28,255K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 16,773K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

