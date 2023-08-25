Citigroup Maintains Nordstrom (JWN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is 18.58. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of 16.82.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is 15,989MM, an increase of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWN is 0.09%, a decrease of 42.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 108,205K shares. The put/call ratio of JWN is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,428K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 19.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,970K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,745K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing a decrease of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,655K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 99.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 17,751.66% over the last quarter.

Nordstrom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

