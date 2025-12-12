Citigroup Maintains Noble (NE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Noble (NYSE:NE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Noble is $33.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $31.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Noble is 3,920MM, an increase of 19.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.26%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 154,847K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,166K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,166K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 3.90% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,142K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Packer holds 4,272K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing an increase of 92.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 563.14% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 4,253K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares , representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 13.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,038K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 0.42% over the last quarter.

