Citigroup Maintains NIQ Global Intelligence (NIQ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIQ Global Intelligence is $22.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 59.86% from its latest reported closing price of $14.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIQ Global Intelligence. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 3,700.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 149,380K shares representing 50.64% ownership of the company.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 30,023K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company.

SurgoCap Partners holds 5,858K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,019K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 3,742K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.