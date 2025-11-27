Citigroup Maintains NIO (NIOIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of NIO (OTCPK:NIOIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIO is $7.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.15 to a high of $9.83. The average price target represents an increase of 39.62% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NIO is 131,610MM, an increase of 81.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIOIF is 0.30%, an increase of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 100,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,437K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,861K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 13.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,314K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,585K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,943K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,044K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 23.86% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,723K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 22.43% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,548K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.