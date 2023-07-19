Citigroup Maintains NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions is 13.00. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of 11.25.

The projected annual revenue for NexTier Oilfield Solutions is 4,054MM, an increase of 14.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexTier Oilfield Solutions. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEX is 0.20%, a decrease of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.71% to 271,215K shares. The put/call ratio of NEX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 27,419K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,331K shares, representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 24.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,639K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,752K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,222K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,629K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing an increase of 68.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 45.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,611K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,852K shares, representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 12.12% over the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

