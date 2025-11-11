Citigroup Maintains Nextdoor Holdings (NXDR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.38% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nextdoor Holdings is $2.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 36.38% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextdoor Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXDR is 0.06%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 169,259K shares. The put/call ratio of NXDR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 13,661K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,960K shares , representing an increase of 19.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 44.91% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 10,893K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,501K shares , representing an increase of 21.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 6.93% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 8,710K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,094K shares , representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 1.64% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,867K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,459K shares , representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,477K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares , representing an increase of 26.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 7.64% over the last quarter.

