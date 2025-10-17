Citigroup Maintains NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NasdaqGM:NAMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is $42.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.32% from its latest reported closing price of $36.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is 6MM, a decrease of 91.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAMS is 0.74%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 116,893K shares. The put/call ratio of NAMS is 5.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 16,607K shares representing 14.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,116K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 10,719K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 10,632K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,935K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 10,139K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,388K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares , representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 2.07% over the last quarter.

