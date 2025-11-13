Citigroup Maintains New York Times (NYT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for New York Times is $58.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of $64.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times is 2,558MM, a decrease of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,017 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.21%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 175,015K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,503K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,393K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 6,250K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,610K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,932K shares , representing a decrease of 59.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 45.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,281K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,983K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 2.40% over the last quarter.

