Citigroup Maintains Nevro (NVRO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nevro is 36.86. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 102.28% from its latest reported closing price of 18.22.

The projected annual revenue for Nevro is 460MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRO is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 39,167K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,356K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,817K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,776K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 24.53% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,600K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,211K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Nevro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

